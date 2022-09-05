Search

05 Sept 2022

A Case Of You ‘looks a million dollars’ ahead of Flying Five

A Case Of You ‘looks a million dollars’ ahead of Flying Five

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:55 PM

Ado McGuinness does not expect an enforced mid-season break to count against A Case Of You in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The four-year-old has built up an ultra-consistent record in top sprints all around the world, but was well beaten in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Ascot.

His last poor run also came at the Royal meeting, in last year’s Commonwealth Cup, but in between he won Group Ones in France and Dubai as well as finishing fifth to Golden Pal at the Breeders’ Cup.

Beaten half a length by Romantic Proposal in the Flying Five 12 months ago, McGuinness is looking forward to another good run.

Regarding Ascot he said: “The horse wasn’t right. We did a few tests on him and he was recovering from a virus after it.

“He must have picked up something. Where I don’t know, but we gave him a good break.

“He’s fine now, he’s in great form and looks a million dollars.

“The fact he hasn’t run since Ascot doesn’t concern me. If he was a three-mile chaser it might do but he’s a five-furlong sprinter, he’s got to run for 57 or 58 seconds so it’s not too bad.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media