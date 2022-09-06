National hero Waley-Cohen excited for riding return

Grand National-winning jockey Sam Waley-Cohen insists the concept of riding in the Ubettabelieveit Leger Legends Classified Stakes on the flat is the same as riding in a bumper – “keep one leg either side”.

The 40-year-old, who landed the Aintree spectacular aboard 50-1 shot Noble Yeats in April and immediately retired from a successful amateur career that also saw him win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and King George VI Chase, will be one of 16 taking part in the fund raiser at Doncaster on Wednesday.

Waley-Cohen, who partners Sandy Paradise for trainer Richard Hannon, is looking forward to competing in the mile handicap, one of the features on the seven-race card, which kicks off the St Leger Festival.

“It will be really fun. It is great to be back on a racecourse and an honour to be amongst legends,” said Waley-Cohen.

“It will be fun to be there.

“I don’t know an awful lot about Sandy Paradise – Richard says he is going to look after me and hopefully it will be a good partnership.”

Sandy Paradise has won two on the all-weather this term and has been placed on his last two outings, and his rider is hopeful he will put on a bold show.

“I’ve never ridden in many Flat races, so it will be a good experience,” added Waley-Cohen.

“It is kind of the same thing as riding in a bumper. It is different in the respect you are over a mile and on quick ground, but the concept is the same – keep one leg either side! I’m hoping to be competitive.”

Six-times champion Kieren Fallon is one of the few former Flat jockeys in the line-up and he will partner the Jim Goldie-trained Shine On Brendan, who has had a productive campaign, winning five of his last seven.

“I will look forward to it if we win,” laughed Fallon. “It is that kind of a race. There isn’t a lot in it.”

Fallon, who retired from race-riding in 2016, is still a key contributor to Charlie Appleby’s success at Godolphin as a work rider, and keeps himself fighting fit.

He is hopeful Shine On Brendan will acquit himself well, despite fearing the top two in the handicap – Arranmore, who will be partnered by Adrian Lane, and Absolute Dream, the mount of Sammy Jo Bell.

“There are probably a couple of monkeys in there, but David O’Meara’s (Arranmore) would probably be the best handicapped, and Richard Fahey (Absolute Dream) has his horses flying,” said Fallon.

“But I’ve been very successful for Jim over the years and I’ve ridden everything that I could for him. He had a lot of success with a lot of good horses.

“The one I ride is improving and he will go on any ground. I know Jim really likes him.

“I ride out every day, two or three lots a day, so fitness shouldn’t be a problem

“Other than that I have plenty to do on the farm, so I won’t lack any fitness.”

While the likes of Gary Bardwell, Megan Nicholls, Brian Harding, Sam Thomas and Adrian Nicholls are also also competing, Fallon is most looking forward to locking horns with former champion Seb Sanders, who is riding the Tony Carroll-trained Night Bear.

Though a friendly rivalry, it is a rivalry nonetheless.

“Imagine the stick I will get if Seb beats me!” laughed Fallon.

“But if I don’t win, I’d like to see him win it, because there are only a couple of Flat riders in it.