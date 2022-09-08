Search

08 Sept 2022

Carson: Classic winner for the Queen ‘right up there in my career highlights’

Carson: Classic winner for the Queen ‘right up there in my career highlights’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 8:25 PM

Willie Carson, who rode Dunfermline to victory in the Oaks and the St Leger for the Queen in her Silver Jubilee year, paid tribute to the monarch following her death, insisting “she was the glue that kept us together”.

The Scot, who enjoyed innumerable success in the famous royal silks, said the Epsom victory for the Dick Hern-trained Dunfermline was “right up there” with his career highlights.

Carson said: “She was the most famous woman in the whole world and was the patron of horse racing and was the patron of the Jockey Club.

“She dedicated her whole life to service and to serving this country.

“One of her passions was the horse. She enjoyed horse racing, but I think she enjoyed breeding and seeing them develop and getting to the racecourse. That is what gave her most pleasure, seeing horses develop.

“Of course, the end result is seeing the horse win – she always enjoyed having a winner.

“Winning with Dunfermline in her Silver Jubilee year was right up there among my career highlights.

“It was one of those dreams that came true – not just for myself, but for Her Majesty, and I felt the country should have been joyful about Dunfermline winning the Oaks, the best mile-and-a-half fillies’ race for three-year-olds of the year. It was a great occasion.”

One of their last meetings came in October last year at Ascot – and Carson had her in hoots of laughter.

He explained: “She was telling me that she had just been inducted into the racing Hall of Fame and was on about the medal being so heavy.

“She then prodded, ‘Willie, are you in the Hall of Fame?’.

“I replied, ‘Oh no, Ma’am, you’ve got to be old or dead to get into the Hall of Fame. Old or dead!’ – that was why she was laughing. She always did have a great sense of humour and understood racing inside out.”

Carson, 79, who secured a second Classic with Dunfermline when she beat dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Alleged in the St Leger at Doncaster, said the Queen’s loss would be felt throughout the racing industry and beyond.

He added: “She has been a great supporter of the turf. She has been around for 96 years and unfortunately nobody can last forever.

“Her death is not just a sad loss – it is a monumental loss.

“There isn’t a person you would say could be a bigger loss than Her Majesty The Queen. There is no bigger loss than her.

“She has been the glue that has kept us going, kept us together.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media