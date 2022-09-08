Search

08 Sept 2022

Southwell falls silent as racing mourns the Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 8:55 PM

The Racing League arrived at Southwell on Thursday evening amidst a sombre atmosphere that had very little to do with the racing itself.

The Queen, the only monarch most of us have known and the most priceless and unwavering advocate a sport could ever wish for, was clearly not well.

Reports of her ill health became even more alarming when her family rushed to be with her at Balmoral and the nation waited for news, fearing the worst but hoping for the best.

Racing runs a busy calendar with little reprieve and Thursday was no exception, with the St Leger meeting gaining pace at Doncaster along with fixtures at Chepstow and Epsom, as well as evening cards at Chelmsford and Southwell.

The latter track was hosting its first ever Racing League fixture, a seven-race card that kicked off a 5.45pm and was due to run right through the dusk until the floodlights were switched on over the all-weather surface.

Only two of those races happened. After the second contest there was a chime, a collective pause in breath among racegoers and then the news that was simultaneously staggering and yet wretchedly expected.

“Queen Elizabeth II has died”, the announcer said.

“The Royal Family has lost a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

“Racing has lost an outstanding monarch who was a great supporter of our sport.

“In accordance with pre-prepared protocol and our enormous respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, all sporting events now stop.

“It is with great regret we announce that the evening racing here with the Racing League is now abandoned.”

A black and white image of Her Majesty appeared on the large screen that looms over the track and applause broke out among spectators congregated in front of the rail.

Then there was silence, steadily people began to leave, photographers stepped out to snap the Queen’s illuminated image in front of a bruised, stormy sky.

Jockeys headed for the car park with holdalls slung over their shoulders, the word ‘sad’ bounced through the thinning crowd and eventually the place emptied and stood still – still like all racecourses and sporting venues will be across the coming days.

But no other sport has been blessed like racing throughout the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, no one else has been gifted with the truly genuine, lifelong advocacy she has offered this industry.

We have been the chosen ones, and no other sport will miss her steadfast support like racing.

