Search

09 Sept 2022

Racing has lost its greatest friend in the Queen, says Dettori

Racing has lost its greatest friend in the Queen, says Dettori

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

Frankie Dettori said racing has “lost its greatest friend” as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen.

The three-time champion jockey praised Her Majesty’s dedication to racing and to a life of service, highlighting her depth of knowledge.

The monarch’s passion for horse racing brought her five Classics and 24 Royal Ascot winners during 70 years as an owner and a breeder.

Dettori had a long association with the Queen’s famous silks, with his greatest success coming aboard Phantom Gold in the Ribblesdale Stakes at the Royal meeting in 1995.

“It was undoubtedly one of my career highlights – it was such a great occasion and it was always a privilege to ride for Her Majesty,” Dettori told the PA news agency.

“She was an incredible lady. I have been riding for the Queen for the last 30 years. She was such a special person and she had a great sense of humour.

“Her knowledge of racing was incredible and her dedication to her horses was plain for everyone to see. She loved her horses and loved the breeding side of things, seeing them develop and race, and then breed from them. She knew the families inside out.”

Dettori, whose own career in the saddle has spanned five decades, rode over 50 winners for the Queen.

He added: “It was always a special feeling to put on those silks.

“Though I am an Italian, I’ve lived in Newmarket for over 35 years – I’m part of the furniture – and always felt a huge sense of responsibility and pride riding for Her Majesty.

“Whenever you rode a winner for her, you could almost burst with pride. It was emotional at times.

“She had such a passion about racing and I was lucky enough to have so many conversations with her about the sport that we both loved.

“Her knowledge was vast and you could see the pleasure she got from talking about horses. I treasure the conversations I was very fortunate enough to have with her.

“She knew the form and could list generations of pedigrees without any reference to the stud book, and she knew the personalities and traits of every horse.

“Racing has lost its greatest friend. She was such a massive supporter of the sport, but more than that, the country’s loss will be immeasurable. It is a very sad day for everybody.

“Her Majesty served the country with such incredible dedication. She was a truly remarkable lady and I feel very privileged to have been in the company of such an amazing person.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media