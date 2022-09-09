Search

09 Sept 2022

Homeless Songs ‘in great order’ for Leopardstown showdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 5:09 PM

Homeless Songs and Saffron Beach will lock horns in mouthwatering clash for the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Homeless Songs produced a scintillating performance to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May, but has not been seen in competitive action since as trainer Dermot Weld shied away from running her on fast ground during the summer.

Following recent rainfall conditions will be anything but quick this weekend and connections are hoping she is fit enough to do herself justice ahead of her highly anticipated return.

Fiona Craig, representing owners Moyglare Stud Farm, said: “She’s in great order, but it’s been challenging as while the ground is soft now, it wasn’t up until a week ago.

“I think it’s been challenging for everyone to be honest as a lot of the the grass gallops have been closed because we’ve had no rain.

“Thankfully the rain came in time, so we’ll see how we get on.”

The biggest threat to Homeless Songs appears to be Jane Chapple-Hyam’s stable star Saffron Beach, who supplemented success in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot with victory in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Third in the betting is Aidan O’Brien’s Tenebrism, who landed the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville in July before returning to Normandy to fill the runner-up spot behind Saffron Beach.

Tenebrism’s rider, Ryan Moore, said: “It was a good run in France last time and she’d obviously won the Prix Jean Prat before that.

“It might suit her going back to Leopardstown, but it might be hard to turn around the form with Saffron Beach I suppose.”

