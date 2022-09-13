Dewhurst and Lagardere deliberation for Chaldean connections

The Dewhurst at Newmarket or a trip to France for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere are the two options under consideration for Chaldean following his impressive victory at Doncaster on Sunday.

A half-length winner over Indestructible in the Acomb Stakes at York last month, Andrew Balding’s juvenile increased the winning distance over the same horse by three lengths after dominating from the front under Frankie Dettori in the Group Two Champagne Stakes.

While connections were initially minded to step up to a mile after his York triumph, he proved he has more than enough speed for seven furlongs on Town Moor and Dettori suggested sticking at that trip for the Dewhurst, while an appearance on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp is also in the melting pot.

Reflecting on his Doncaster performance, Barry Mahon, racing manager for owner-breeders Juddmonte, said: “He did it well. He had the run of the race, but he was there to be shot at, too, and the second and third are no mugs.

“The second horse was behind us in the Acomb and we’ve put a little bit more distance between ourselves and him, and Charlie Appleby’s horse (Silver Knott) looked very good the last day winning a very good race at Sandown (Solario Stakes).

“He put them to bed well and fair play to Andrew, it was his call. Myself and the (Abdullah) family felt running over a mile in the Royal Lodge was going to be the next step, but Andrew said to us 10 days ago ‘this horse isn’t slow, he has plenty of pace for seven and let’s go to the Champagne and see how we get on’.

“Frankie was very complimentary about him. He said he’d have no problem staying at seven and will get a mile too and he suggested the Dewhurst. Before the race the Lagardere was probably in our minds, so I think we’ll consider both and have a sit down with the family and see which their preference is for.”

With Chaldean set to stick to seven furlongs, the Royal Lodge at Newmarket on Saturday week has emerged as a potential opening over a mile for fellow Juddmonte-owned juvenile Nostrum.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the impressive Sandown maiden winner was due to step up to Listed class in the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster on Friday – a race won by his legendary sire Frankel.

But with Friday’s fixture cancelled following the Queen’s death, Nostrum will require a new target.

Mahon added: “I spoke with Michael on Friday and he didn’t have plan. He was hoping they might have run the Flying Scotsman on Sunday as well.

“There’s an outside chance if the ground wasn’t too bad he could go to the Royal Lodge, but we wouldn’t want to go a mile on bad, soft ground at this stage of the horse’s life.

“He’s going to to get a mile fine, but we wouldn’t like to go a mile on soft ground yet. If the ground dried up and it was good-ish ground we could look at the Royal Lodge, but after that I’m not sure.”