16 Sept 2022

Sacred sparkles with Listed success at Newbury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Sacred relished the drop to Listed class for the Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes at Newbury, winning by six and a half lengths.

William Haggas’ filly was only beaten a length first time out this season in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Connections have aimed high with her since, but while she was beaten less than two lengths in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, she was marginally disappointing last time out in the City of York Stakes.

Her team had suggested before the race that if she failed to sparkle she could be retired but on the back of an impressive performance, she has earned another chance to go out on a high in Group race company.

Tom Marquand was sat motionless a furlong out as he tracked Saleymm but once Sacred was in the clear, the response was immediate.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel bounded clear under just hands and heels riding as the 10-11 favourite.

“She loves Newbury. Maybe we should get the Challenge Stakes (Newmarket) moved here! But she’s a funny old bird, very talented but not the easiest,” said Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant to the trainer.

“I think after her good run at Ascot, they got too strung out at York and she lost interest.”

Chris Richardson, managing director of owner Cheveley Park Stud added: “The Challenge Stakes is a possibility.

“We’ve been trying to get her back on track. She ran well at Royal Ascot and has moved on from it today.”

