Mitbaahy bounces back to rule in World Trophy

Mitbaahy regained the winning thread with a taking victory in the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury.

Progressive in the early part of the season when winning at both Hamilton and Sandown’s Scurry Stakes, he was somewhat unfortunate to not bring up a hat-trick when beaten a neck in the Coral Charge at the Esher venue.

Nothing went right for the Roger Varian-trained son of Profitable at Goodwood when tried in the Group Two King George Stakes on his most recent start, but his handler was keen to draw a line through that outing prior to this five-furlong event and was proved right as the three-year-old burst back to his very best at the Berkshire track.

Mitbaahy takes the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes

Always travelling smoothly in the hands of David Egan behind the hot pace set by Look Out Louis, the 9-2 chance ran on strongly to hunt down Irish raider Teresa Mendoza in the closing stages.

The likeable colt was shortened into 33-1 from 50-1 with both Paddy Power and Betfair for the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 15.

Varian said: “He was unlucky at Sandown and didn’t fire at Goodwood. You can put a line through that. Otherwise he’s been very progressive.”

On future plans, Varian added: “He’s a very good sprinter. He’s in the Abbaye and the Champions Sprint and could head for one of them.”