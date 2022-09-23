Search

23 Sept 2022

O’Brien seeking further Beresford riches

O’Brien seeking further Beresford riches

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 2:46 PM

Aidan O’Brien sends both Adelaide River and Continuous into battle in a bid to continue his total domination of Saturday’s Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes.

The Ballydoyle handler has saddled a staggering 21 previous winners of the juvenile Group Two, including each of the last 11.

St Nicholas Abbey (2009), Saxon Warrior (2017) and last year’s victor Luxembourg are among the O’Brien stars to have used the Beresford as a stepping stone to even greater things, and the trainer is keen to add to remarkable tally.

The stable’s first string appears to be Adelaide River, who impressed on his racecourse debut on the all-weather at Dundalk before finishing second a Group Three at ParisLongchamp earlier in the month.

Continuous, meanwhile, has his sights raised after making a successful start to his career at the Curragh little over a month ago.

O’Brien said: “Adelaide River won at Dundalk on his first run and then we sent him to France for a Group Three. He ran a really good race to be second there and we hope he’ll go well again.

“Continuous is a lovely colt by Heart’s Cry. He won on his debut at the Curragh very nicely over seven furlongs and we think he’ll enjoy stepping up to a mile.”

Adelaide River renews rivalry with the Jessica Harrington-trained Pivotal Trigger, who was only three-quarters of a length behind him in France.

Joseph O’Brien saddles once-raced Bellewstown winner Roaring Gallagher, as well as the more experienced Lakota Seven, who finished fourth in the Futurity Stakes when last seen.

Crypto Force (Michael O’Callaghan) and Young Ireland (Jim Bolger) are the other contenders.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media