Adayar still in Arc contention following Saturday workout

Adayar came through his latest workout with flying colours ahead of a possible tilt at the the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, leaving Charlie Appleby watching the weather forecasts in Paris with interest.

Last season’s Derby and King George winner made his belated return from a lengthy absence at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, winning a three-runner conditions race with ease.

Appleby would like to send him to France for a race in which he finished fourth last year, but only if the ground is not too testing.

“Adayar worked well this morning, I couldn’t have been happier,” said Appleby.

Welcome back, Adayar! 👋 The 2021 Derby and King George hero returns with a dominant victory at @DoncasterRaces… pic.twitter.com/Dfil3DX2Tk — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 8, 2022

“As I’ve mentioned, we’ll leave him in on Monday and we’ll be on weather watch more so than anything. That is the one thing I can’t control.

“If it’s turning soft – their soft at this time of year, we know it is soft. Their soft in summer is more like good to firm.

“If it’s soft autumn ground over there I’d be more concerned. If it’s good to soft I’ll send someone over to walk the course to make sure it’s an accurate description.

“The forecast varies. Three days ago there was no rain around, but now it has pitched up, so the rain is moving about.

“He’s in great form though, and looked great this morning so fingers crossed.”