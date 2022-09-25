Search

25 Sept 2022

Gosden hoping Free Wind will make Champions Day line up

Gosden hoping Free Wind will make Champions Day line up

25 Sept 2022 4:07 PM

John Gosden is facing a race against time to get Free Wind to Ascot for Qipco Champions Day on October 15.

The Galileo filly has not been seen since an incredible display in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock, her only outing of the season so far.

Going for a run up the rail, she was badly hampered and nearly came down. Robert Havlin managed to get her back on an even keel, however, switched her to the outside and she won going away.

She did, though, pick up an injury in incident which has taken time to come right.

“When she got slammed into the rail in the Lancashire Oaks, unfortunately she has taken rather a long time to come back from that,” said Gosden, who trains the filly with his son, Thady.

“She sustained a problem exactly where she went into the rail and I’m afraid it’s been rather a long road back.

“I’m hoping to get her to Champions Day. I had been hoping to get her to the Prix de Royallieu, but I haven’t managed to do that so I’ll see if I can get her to Champions Day.”

Gosden could be double-handed in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes with Oaks second Emily Upjohn another possible.

“Emily will hopefully get to Champions Day as well, we’ll just see. It’s taken her some time to come back from the King George but it’s the old story, you wait until they tell you they are ready to go,” said Gosden.

News

