Electric Eyes team mulling Fillies’ Mile option

Connections are “quite keen” to see Electric Eyes supplemented for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on October 7, according to trainer Karl Burke.

Electric Eyes ran on stoutly behind Commissioning in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket last week.

The daughter of Siyouni, who was pitched into Group Two company after making a winning debut at Thirsk earlier this month, belied her 16-1 odds under Danny Tudhope to get within two and three-quarter lengths of the winner.

The Clipper Logistics-owned juvenile is now set to tackle a mile for the first time.

She's pretty smart! Commissioning (Kingman) impressed on debut and makes it two from two with a good performance in the Group Two @ABE_Dubai Rockfel Stakes for team Gosden and Rab Havlin at @NewmarketRace 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u4z9y6ypn1 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 23, 2022

Burke said: “Electric Eyes ran very very well. She is a very good filly.

“We were a little bit further back than ideal and if we’d have been tracking the winner, I think we’d have given her a real race.

“That one was always three or four lengths ahead of her throughout the race and we only started to close her down late on.

“She is a very good filly and there is a chance she might be supplemented for the Fillies’ Mile – the owners are quite keen, if she is on song.

“She is from a mile-and-a-quarter family really, so she will get further.”

A day of disappointments for the Spigot Lodge handler was compounded by an injury to Marshman, who was sent off favourite for the Group One Middle Park, only to run keenly and finish fourth to Blackbeard.

Runner-up in York’s Gimcrack on his previous outing, Burke confirmed that the Harry Angel juvenile will not run again this season.

He said: “Marshman just ran much too free. I don’t know why. Maybe I had him too fresh and well.

“We ran him a week before the Gimcrack and maybe that was the right thing to do.

“Sending him to Newmarket fresh and well may have been the wrong thing, but he ran very keen and he pulled a muscle.

“He is slightly sore this morning and is not 100 per cent. I wouldn’t think he will be running again this year. The vets are looking at him a bit later.

“He is a high-class horse and we will do what is right by him.”

Swingalong, winner of York’s Group Two Lowther on her previous outing, handled the step up into top company well, finishing four lengths fourth to Lezoo in the Cheveley Park.

Likewise, she is unlikely to have another outing this term

“I thought Swingalong ran a good race,” added Burke. “I’m very happy with her.

“I thought it was a very hot renewal and in my head I thought if she finishes third or fourth, she has run well. So, I’ve no complaints about her, really.

“She is finished for the season, we will wait for next year for her.”

However, the handler still has a few big guns to fire, not least Dramatised, who was an impressive winner of the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, before seeing her colours lowered by her stablemate in the Lowther.

The daughter of Showcasing will have a crucial piece of work on Tuesday as Burke seeks the green light for a trip to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup.

Burke said: “Dramatised is good. Danny Tudhope is coming in to work her on Tuesday.

“We are aiming her at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at the moment, as long as everything is good.”