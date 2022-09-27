Search

27 Sept 2022

Adayar to miss Arc in favour of Champion Stakes

27 Sept 2022 10:42 AM

Charlie Appleby has revealed that Adayar will not run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday and will instead be rerouted to British Champions Day where he will take on Baaeed in a mouth-watering clash in the Champion Stakes.

The 2021 Derby and King George hero has only been seen once since a disappointing fifth in Ascot’s 10-furlong Group One last season, but following a taking comeback in a three-runner affair at Doncaster, Adayar is reported to be firing on all cylinders ahead of his next run.

After his successful return at Town Moor, Appleby stated he was tempted by a trip to the French capital for another go at Europe’s richest middle-prize prize and a race the son of Frankel finished fourth in  12 months ago.

However, an unsettled forecast across the channel has led connections to have a rethink and Ascot will now be Adayar’s next port of call.

A tweet on Godolphin’s Twitter account stated: “Following discussions yesterday, it has been decided that Adayar will miss the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and will instead head to the Champion Stakes at Ascot, where conditions are likely to suit him better.”

The decision saw his odds for the Champion Stakes cut to 7-2 from 5-1 by Coral, who also trimmed Luxembourg for the Arc to 100-30 from 4-1.

Baaeed is their 1-4 favourite to end his career unbeaten at Ascot.

