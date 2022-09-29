Search

29 Sept 2022

Homeless Songs takes on Saffron Beach in Sun Chariot

Homeless Songs takes on Saffron Beach in Sun Chariot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:59 AM

Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs is one of eight fillies set to take on last year’s winner Saffron Beach in the Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Dermot Weld’s three-year-old struggled to land a blow when only fourth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown earlier this month, a race Jane Chapple-Hyam’s market leader was runner-up in. But a return to the form that saw Homeless Songs secure Classic honours in the early part of the season would make her a huge danger to all.

Saffron Beach will be reunited with William Buick on the Rowley Mile. Buick has a 100 per cent strike-rate on the defending champion and as well as guiding her to success in this race 12 months ago, has been aboard for both of her victories this term.

Chapple-Hyam believes Newmarket plays to the filly’s strengths and said: “She loves the Rowley Mile and as we have seen in all of her previous runs whether she is first or second or whether it is a Guineas, Oh So Sharp or Sun Chariot she always tries her hardest. It is a track that she enjoys running on.

“Her style of running means she is up on the pace so she never gets boxed in so you don’t have that worry.

“I’m sure there will be a few nerves when there are two to load but that is part of racing and part of the buzz about it and what gets the adrenaline up.”

John and Thady Gosden launch a two-pronged assault on the race with the unbeaten Laurel and Coral Distaff winner Grande Dame.

Laurel has been impressive to date and the daughter of Kingman jumps up to the top-table following just two runs in novice events, while her stablemate has a solid book of form and only one blip when running in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Prosperous Voyage runs on the Rowley Mile for the first time since finishing second in the 1000 Guineas in May and has also lowered the colours of Inspiral in the Falmouth Stakes this season. Her best would give her a real shout , while Mrs Fitzherbert was a good winner of a French Group Three recently and arrives at HQ in good order.

Lights On (Sir Michael Stoute), Fonteyn (Kevin Ryan) and French raider By All Means (Mario Baratti) complete the line-up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media