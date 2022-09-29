Meehan plotting Dewhurst date for Isaac Shelby

Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby is set emerge from his mid-summer hibernation when he runs in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 8.

Brian Meehan’s son of Night Of Thunder was a taking winner of a Newbury maiden on debut and went on to confirm that promise when landing a blow at Group Two level during the July Festival.

Meehan was keen to give the talented two-year-old plenty of time and he has not been seen since, with plenty of others staking their claims for next year’s Classics in the interim.

A brilliant finish between two hugely exciting youngsters @NewmarketRace! ⭐️ Isaac Shelby (Night Of Thunder) just gets the better of Victory Dance (Dubawi) to make it two from two for the @brianmeehanltd team in the G2 bet365 Superlative Stakes 👏 @LeveySean pic.twitter.com/bAPTGTB03Y — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 9, 2022

However, Isaac Shelby will return in the seven-furlong Group One on the Rowley Mile and with the form of his Superlative success looking rock-solid, Meehan believes he has his charge right where he wants him ahead of his next outing.

“He’s in very good form and the Dewhurst is where he will run next,” said Meehan.

“I wanted to give him plenty of time and he’s had that now. Sean Levey rode him this morning and we’re really happy with him, so we’re ready to go.

“There’s plenty to look forward to and next year is going to be his big year, which we’ve always felt it would be.”