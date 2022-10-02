Search

02 Oct 2022

The Platinum Queen reigns in Abbaye heat

The Platinum Queen became the first juvenile since 1978 to win the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

Second only to Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe at York, Richard Fahey and owners Middleham Park Racing once again decided to take advantage of the huge weight allowance offered to her as a two-year-old filly.

Hollie Doyle did not blast straight into the lead, but after two furlongs The Platinum Queen was in front.

There were plenty closing in on them as the line approached, with Frankie Dettori leading a small pack of three on the near-side rail on Ponttos.

It was Karl Burke’s White Lavender who got closest, with Coeur De Pierre third on Adrian Nicholls’ Mo Celita in fourth, as The Platinum Queen emulated 1978 juvenile winner Sigy.

Doyle said: “It’s brilliant and great for the owners, who have horses all over the country at home.

“She’s a very quick filly and to win a Group One on Arc day is brilliant. It’s actually my first winner at Longchamp, so it’s great to get that.

“Obviously I just got caught on Nashwa in the race before. Those are the ups and downs, I suppose.”

Tom Palin of Middleham Park Racing said: “It was never in doubt really, it was brilliant.

“I thought it was a pretty dominant performance really. Hollie said she idled a little bit in the last 100 yards, but she did it well.

“It was a ‘win and you’re in’ for the Breeders’ Cup and being a tight northerner, that’s great as it means we don’t need to pay the entry fee!

“I think the next 24 hours could be a bit ropey with all the celebrating, but as long as the filly comes out of it all right, then I think we’ll look forward to going to America with her.”

