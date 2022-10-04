Evans confident Rohaan can mix it on Champions Day

David Evans will return to Ascot with Rohaan on Qipco British Champions Day following his latest cosy success at the Berkshire track.

The hold-up sprinter was much too good for his 12 rivals in the Bengough Stakes on Saturday, cruising to a length and a half success under Adam Kirby.

The British Champions Sprint may now be the springboard to a winter campaign abroad, according to the Monmouthshire trainer.

“There are a couple of options,” said Evans. “We’ll get Champions Day out of the way first – I think he’s got a hell of a chance there. If he goes there in the same sort of form, I think he’ll win again, but he’s got to get there and do it.”

The consistent four-year-old son of Mayson has won nine of his 27 races, despite suffering from a few niggling setbacks.

“He had his problems, with bleeding and what have you, but we’ve sorted that out,” said Evans.

“If the horse is not hurting, he’ll put it in and he has got his confidence back.

“He has got the ability, it is just getting it out of him on the day. He is very easy to train, anyway.”

Evans is already looking beyond his six-furlong Group One engagement on October 15.

He added: “We went to Saudi last year, but I think this year it will be different. If we went aboard again, we could go to Dubai.

“If we got an invite to Dubai, he would probably go there on World Cup night.

“It’s so nice to have a horse like this – it has taken all my life to get one.

“It changes your life a little bit. Even for the staff in the yard and everything. You really appreciate it when you have a horse this good.”