Search

05 Oct 2022

Torquator Tasso retired after third-place Arc finish

Torquator Tasso retired after third-place Arc finish

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 12:25 AM

Torquator Tasso has been retired to stud following his gallant effort in defence of his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe crown.

The Marcel Weiss-trained colt was a shock winner of the 2021 renewal at ParisLongchamp, yet from an unpromising draw in stall 18 on Sunday, he got within three-quarters of a length of Alpinista, finishing third under Frankie Dettori.

Though connections had not ruled out a possible crack at the Japan Cup, the decision was made on Tuesday that the five-year-old would be retired to the owners’ stud at Gestut Auenquelle.

Weiss confirmed: “We are grateful that he enjoyed such an outstanding career and that he has come back safe and sound. We always said he would retire if he ran well.”

Reflecting on his fast-finishing third in the Arc, Weiss added: “Frankie could not go forward too fast, otherwise Tasso would not have anything left at the end of the race.

“He rode exactly according to plan and did everything right.

“He is the horse of a lifetime and deserves a long and happy career at stud.”

The triple Group One winner, who finished runner-up to Pyledriver in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this season, won six of his 16 career starts and earned over £3.7million in prize money, making him the highest-earning German horse in history.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media