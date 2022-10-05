Search

05 Oct 2022

Alseyoob takes Group One challenge in Fillies’ Mile

Alseyoob takes Group One challenge in Fillies’ Mile

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Alseyoob will step up in grade for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

The Lope De Vega filly caught the eye when accounting for Aidan O’Brien’s Red Riding Hood in a fillies’ novice event at Ascot last time out, a second victory to add to her debut success in July.

Her latest assignment represents a steep upgrade, but trainer Ismail Mohammed is hopeful his runner can hold her own.

“It is a big jump, but I hope she will show what we think of her,” he said.

“This has been the plan and then maybe she will go to America.

“She is amazing, we’ve worked her a few times and she’s working very well.

“I know there are some good fillies in the race, but then there are only eight.

“She has a very good draw in stall two, we just hope that we don’t get too much rain.”

Commissioning heads the market for John and Thady Gosden, a lightly-raced youngster who is unbeaten in two starts, taking a July course novice in convincing style before landing the Rockfel Stakes on the Rowley Mile last month.

A step up to both Group One level and a one-mile trip now beckons for the daughter of Kingman, who has been declared alongside seven rivals.

Amongst them is Harry Dunlop’s Polly Pott, a Muhaarar filly who has won each of her last four outings – a winning streak that culminated in a Group Two victory in Doncaster’s May Hill Stakes.

Karl Burke has a pair of entrants in Novakai and Bright Diamond, the former finishing runner-up behind Polly Pott on Town Moor.

Richard Hughes’ runner, Sparkling Beauty, was also a Group Two runner-up when last seen, coming home two lengths behind the winner in the Prix du Calvados.

Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Ferrari Queen was fifth in the May Hill and a prior Listed runner-up, with the O’Brien-trained Library the sole Ballydoyle contender.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media