Rumstar keeps Portman’s perfect Cornwallis record intact

Rumstar provided his trainer Jonathan Portman with a third winner from as many runners in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

The Upper Lambourn handler claimed the Group Three prize twice in three years with Royal Razalma (2014) and Mrs Danvers (2016), and Rumstar was an 8-1 shot to add his name to the roll of honour.

A winner at Bath and Goodwood earlier in the season, and fourth in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton last month, the Havana Grey colt was given a patient ride by Rob Hornby as 7-4 favourite Prince Of Pillo attempted to make nearly every yard of the running.

He was unable to resist the challenge of fellow Middleham Park-racing owned runner Maylandsea, before Rumstar finished with a flourish to beat them both.

Portman said: “I’ve had this race in mind for a long time. I do like the race – I’ve only had two runners in the race before and they both won.

“He’s a smashing little horse and very straightforward. I’m very lucky to have him.

“Everyone was asking why we were dropping back to five (furlongs), but you need to stay here.

“I have a lot of faith in the horse. He’s only little, but he’s so tough.

“We’ll put him away now, I would think. He’s not a natural five-furlong horse, but on a track like this you get away with it. He’ll definitely go six and if he had to get seven he would.”

Portman hopes the victory will be a boost to his yard, adding: “It is important for us to have a winner like this. The big trainers are getting bigger and I think the smaller trainers get overlooked.

“We were just lucky to get this horse. He’s homebred and we were lucky the breeder decided to send him to me. You need a bit of luck in this game.

“I hope this has done my profile no harm.”