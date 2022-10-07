Famous success as Havlin takes Fillies’ Mile gold with Commissioning

Robert Havlin gained the first Group One success of his long riding career when Commissioning powered home to win the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

The 49-year-old has long been credited with playing a huge part at Clarehaven Stables, first for John Gosden and more recently in his partnership with his son, Thady.

An impressive winner of the Rockfel Stakes just two weeks ago, Commissioning was sent off the 8-13 favourite to remain unbeaten and cement her 1000 Guineas claims.

Having travelled sweetly for the first half of the contest, she came under pressure two furlongs out as Karl Burke’s Novakai made a bold bid from the front.

But Commissioning relished the step up in trip and her most impressive furlong was her last, as she ultimately ran out a clear-cut one-length winner. Novakai’s stablemate Bright Diamond was third.

Frankie Dettori, serving the final day of a suspension, was on course to witness his friend gain such a notable success and told ITV Racing: “He’s been a massive part of Clarehaven for over 20 years.

“He’s 49 years old and has never won a Group One so I could not miss this, to watch one of my best friends win a Group One.

“Rab is a key part of our team, most of my success is down to Rab as he’s prepared most of my best horses all my life. He’s a personal best friend and I’m delighted for him – finally he’s done it!”

Havlin said: “We got there in the end. Frankie needs to get banned more often!

“She gave me a worrying moment in the dip as she got a bit unbalanced, but when she hit the rising ground she took off. She’s still a long way from being the finished article mentally, but she can get herself out of trouble. I’m glad to get the job done, that was a relief.

“She’s got the tactical speed for a Guineas. I rode her mother and she would have stayed a mile and a half, but she only had two runs.

“Hopefully the next Group One doesn’t take another 30 years!”