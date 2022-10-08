Maljoom to miss Champions Day

William Haggas has called time on Maljoom’s season as the colt will not be ready for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Winner of the German Guineas winner in May, the son of Caravaggio was then an unlucky fourth when beaten only half a length in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot the following month.

An unsatisfactory scope scuppered a subsequent Prix Jacques le Marois plan and Ascot’s Champions Day was raised as an alternative outing.

Maureen Haggas confirmed that the horse will not make the latter meeting, however, and he will instead be sent on a winter break before returning next season.

“We just haven’t got him back in time, he had a very little issue so he’ll have a winter off,” she said.

“He’s too nice to risk, he’s won a Group Two, he’s too nice.

“You can’t do that sort of thing for selfish reasons, you’ve got to look after the horse because we’re going to need him next year.”

The assistant trainer did have better news on Baaeed, though, who is on course for his swansong in the Champion Stakes.

“He’s great, we’re lucky to have him and we’re looking forward to it but at the same time it will be sad as we’ll be sad to see him go,” she said.

“He’s been a fantastic horse and we’ll never have another like him.

“It looks like the race will decide the championship with Adayar there.”