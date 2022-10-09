Search

09 Oct 2022

Newbury target for Cumberland Lodge winner Hamish

Cumberland Lodge winner Hamish is set to line up in the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes at Newbury on October 22.

Lightly-raced this season William Haggas’ six-year-old has only made three appearances so far this term, but has been on the premises every time.

A winner of the Ormonde Stakes at Chester in May, one of the driest summers on record meant the slow-ground preferring six-year-old was stuck in his box for the majority of the summer.

He returned form a 129-day break to finish a fine second to this season’s star stayer Kyprios in the Irish St Leger, before building on that three-quarters of a length defeat at the Curragh to strike in good style at Ascot.

With minimal miles on the clock this season, the Somerville Lodge handler will now seek to enhance his fine record in the 12-furlong Newbury Group Three with the son of Motivator, having won the contest 12 months ago with Ilaraab and also seen Young Rascal dead heat with Morando in 2019.

Haggas also won the race with Beaten Up in 2011 and victory for Hamish would see him draw level with Sir Henry Cecil as the joint-leading trainer in the Newbury feature.

He said: “Hamish is going for the St Simon Stakes at Newbury on October 22.

“He’s only got a 3lb penalty. He only had a 3lb penalty at Ascot, I think I’m right in saying it is not cumulative penalties yet. It might be in the future, but not yet.”

