10 Oct 2022

Baaeed tops 10 in Champion Stakes reckoning

10 Oct 2022 2:05 PM

Baaeed will face a maximum of nine rivals when he bids to crown an unbeaten career with victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old stretched his winning run to double figures when successfully stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International at York in August – his sixth consecutive victory at Group One level.

A step up to a mile and a half for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was briefly considered, but connections ultimately decided to stick at 10 furlongs for what will be his swansong before being retired to stud.

Haggas has also confirmed Dubai Honour, who was fourth behind his illustrious stablemate at York, as well as My Prospero, who claimed a third win from five starts in a Group Two in France last time out.

The biggest threat to Baaeed appears to be last year’s Derby and King George hero Adayar, who steps back up in class after slamming two inferior rivals on his belated reappearance at Doncaster.

Aidan O’Brien could call upon High Definition and Stone Age, while Noel Meade’s Helvic Dream and the Jim Bolger-trained Mac Swiney could also travel from Ireland.

Bay Bridge (Sir Michael Stoute) and Royal Champion (Roger Varian) are the other contenders.

