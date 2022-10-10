Search

10 Oct 2022

Royal runner Perfect Alibi bags Beckford prize

Royal runner Perfect Alibi bags Beckford prize

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Perfect Alibi carried the royal colours of the King to Listed success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth.

A dual winner at Newbury earlier in the season, the Le Havre filly was last seen finishing second to Hoo Ya Mal in the March Stakes at Goodwood in late August.

Stepping down in class in the hands of Tom Marquand, Perfect Alibi was the 11-4 favourite to complete a treble on the card for her trainer William Haggas following the earlier victories of Tafreej and Sea Speedwell – and ultimately did so in impressive style.

After travelling smoothly towards the front end, it looked like the three-year-old could have a real fight on her hands when Pearl Beach came from further back to mount a challenge.

But the further Perfect Alibi went, the better she looked and she had four and a quarter lengths in hand at the line – providing the King with his second winner since inheriting the royal runners from his late mother the Queen, following Just Fine’s success at Leicester last week.

“She’s really proving herself now and that was a very good performance,” Marquand told Sky Sports Racing.

“She just struggled for a bit of toe coming into that top bend to hold her pitch, but she travelled really sweet down the back and to be honest, from the bottom of the straight it was always pretty evident she was going to be dominant as long as she had a bit of space to get rolling.

“She’s a darling of a filly and is really coming to the fore now. That last furlong was the strongest I’ve felt from her, so hopefully that’s a sign that things are still to come from her and she can keep improving physically.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media