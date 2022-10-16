‘Fantastic servant’ Addeybb bows out with victory in France

William Haggas revealed Addeybb will head for a well-deserved retirement having pulled out all the stops to land the Prix du Conseil de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.
The globetrotting star – whose record includes three Group One victories in Australia, beating Verry Elleegant in all of them – has had to sit and wait for most of the season with the dry summer and fast ground conspiring against the mud-loving eight-year-old.
However, he enjoyed one last day in the sun in the French capital, motoring home in the closing stages of the one-mile-three Group Two to reel in second-favourite Monty under an inspired Tom Marquand.
It was the 13th win in a 28-race career which has taken in races all around the world, and the Somerville Lodge handler was keen to pay tribute to a “fantastic servant” and “marvellous horse” following his victorious swansong.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to bits and we would like to call it a day with him now,” Haggas told the PA news agency.
“He’s been a fantastic servant and it is wonderful he has finished on a high. So we’ll retire him now.
“He’s been magnificent and has taken us across the world. He did us proud in Australia, he’s won a Champion Stakes at Ascot, he’s been a marvellous horse. Obviously on heavy ground he is very effective, and we were keen to finish on a winning note. Now he has done we’ll let him enjoy a wonderful retirement.
“He means a lot to the yard, he’s been a friend to all of us. Kind, sweet-natured horse, just a lovely horse. This is just a great result today.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.