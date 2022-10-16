Search

16 Oct 2022

O’Brien has Derby favourite Auguste Rodin pencilled in for Doncaster

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 5:29 PM

Ante-post Derby favourite Auguste Rodin is likely to be Aidan O’Brien’s leading contender for Vertem Futurity Trophy honours at Doncaster on Saturday.

The son of Deep Impact has done little wrong in three outings so far, only being beaten first time out by the smart Crypto Force.

He shed his maiden tag the following month at Naas, before picking up Group Two honours at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes, on his first try at a mile.

O’Brien said: “We are thinking at the moment that the main horse for the Futurity will be Auguste Rodin and we could send something else with him.

“Salt Lake City that won well in Navan could also run.

“We have two races in France the same day and we’ll probably divide up some of the other horses in those two races.

“Espionage could go to the mile at Saint-Cloud.”

O’Brien also confirmed that his star stayer Kyprios was finished for the year.

A memorable campaign has seen the Galileo colt go unbeaten in six outings, including the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and, most recently, the Prix du Cadran – where he won by 20 lengths, despite drifting badly to his left inside the final furlong.

“Kyprios will not run again this season,” O’Brien said. “It is unbelievable how far he won in France after doing what he did. He has some ability.

“He will follow the same programme up to the Gold Cup, I’d imagine, then Goodwood and the (Irish) Leger.

“We could look at the Arc for him next year instead of the Cadran, but we’ll have to see as that’s a long time away.”

