O’Brien looking towards Breeders’ Cup with Toy

Toy looks to be Breeders’ Cup bound after showing plenty of guts to record her second career victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes at Naas.

Tried in three Classics in the early part of the season and second to Magical Lagoon in the Irish Oaks on her penultimate Start, the Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Galileo had not been seen since disappointing when sent off favourite for the German Oaks in August.

Dropped back both in trip and to Listed company, the 5-2 favourite used her stamina to great effect in this one-mile contest, always to the fore and pulling out all the stops in the hands of Wayne Lordan to hold off a plethora of challengers in the closing stages.

She was half a length clear of Gavin Cromwell’s Sunset Shiraz at the line, with the hat-trick-seeking Maristella back in third. Mehnah also emerged with credit in a close-up sixth, on her first run for 459 days.

O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her as she is coming back off a break and that is why we went to a mile.

“We had one eye on America and if she was going there, she needed a run.

“Wayne was very happy with her and gave her a great ride. Obviously it wouldn’t be her ground, but she has a bit of class.

“We were thinking of the fillies and mares (Filly & Mare Turf) at the Breeders Cup, so we’ll see how she comes out of this. She’s an important mare so may not stay in training next year, but we’ll see what the lads want to do.

Cracking performance from Toy. She lands Listed honours with a game effort to strike in the €47,500 event.

“She’s a typical Galileo filly in that she doesn’t want to get beat.”

O’Brien was also on the scoresheet when Dame Kiri got off the mark at the fourth time of asking – and looked smart in doing so, as she powered to an all-the-way victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

“I’m delighted with that and she’s getting stronger,” the Ballydoyle trainer said of his 2-7 favourite.

“I’d say the Justifys are not two-year-olds at all and I was surprised they were doing what they were doing. All they want is a bit of time.

“She is a filly that is going to get a mile next year and could even get a mile and a quarter. She definitely has class.

Off the mark in fine style. Dame Kiri (Justify) was fourth in G3 company last time out & makes no mistake at the fourth time of asking, shedding the maiden tag in style under Seamie Heffernan

“I’d say she will start off in a Classic trial next season.”

There was another Listed race on the card in the shape of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bluebell Stakes, which went the way of Yaxeni.

Ger Lyons’ 2-1 favourite was claiming her third Listed prize of the year and could return to Naas on the final day of the season before heading into retirement.

“We still have to discuss it but the Finale Stakes on the last day (of the Irish Flat turf season) here could be an option,” said Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother.

“This will be her final year so it’s going to be very hard to replace her and the likes of Thunder Kiss – they are one in a million.

“Other horses come to her and she grinds them out, she breaks their hearts. She always seems to have something left.”

Jessica Harrington bagged a quick double, with Polar Bear (3-1) in the Tifrums Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden followed by Panic Alarm (4-1) in the valuable Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final.

She said of the latter: “They went a million and Shane (Foley) said he was going as fast as he could off such a strong pace.

“Two furlongs down I thought he had no chance, but Shane said he hadn’t really gone for him. He’s still very green and hung in behind but he did it well in the end.”