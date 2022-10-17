Search

17 Oct 2022

Doncaster or Saint-Cloud under consideration for Arrest

Doncaster or Saint-Cloud under consideration for Arrest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Top-class prospect Arrest could line up in either Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Trophy or the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is held in high regard by both the team at Clarehaven and owners Juddmonte – and could throw his name into the Classic picture for next season when reporting for Group One action for the first time.

Third to fellow Juddmonte colt Nostrum when sent off favourite on debut at Sandown, he has since highlighted his talent in grinding down subsequent dual winner Desert Order on his return to the Esher venue for his second appearance and then following up with a facile success at Ffos Las.

Connections are willing to bide their time before committing to either a trip up the A1 to Town Moor for a race the Gosdens have never won or a journey across the Channel to the French capital where the son of Frankel would be stepping up to 10 furlongs.

However, there is no doubting Arrest’s potential, and his team believe he could develop into an “exciting middle-distance colt” in 2023 and join the likes of Nostrum and Chaldean by representing the famous green, pink and white silks in some of the biggest races of the year.

“We’re not certain where we’re going just yet,” said Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon.

“I spoke with John and Thady this morning and they will make their mind up over the next few days. They are looking at the race at Saint-Cloud as well as Doncaster. They are both on Saturday and he will run in one or the other, but we’re not sure which one.

“He is a fine big horse and I think he is all about next year really. John and Thady are aware of that, and I think are very much mindful that they don’t want to do any harm this year, so if there is one race looking a little weaker than the other then I would say that would be the way we would go.”

On hopes for next season Mahon added: “He is very much a horse for next year. He is a big horse with a big frame on him which he hasn’t built yet, and I think he could make into an exciting middle-distance colt next season.

“I’d say he’s definitely a 10 to 12 furlong horse. I don’t know if he’d go any further, but he could be a high class 10- or 12-furlong horse which is the important bit.

“The team at Clarehaven have always liked him from early in the summer and I do think they feel he has considerable potential.

“They are mindful that he is big and immature, and it is a case of nursing him through this year and letting him develop and strengthen over the winter. Then he can be a nice colt and hopefully he can be in the mix with the likes of Chaldean and Nostrum next year.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media