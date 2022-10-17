Hollie Doyle to maintain partnership with The Platinum Queen in America

Hollie Doyle will keep the ride on The Platinum Queen at the Breeders’ Cup, trainer Richard Fahey has revealed.

Doyle was in the saddle when the two-year-old filly landed the Prix de l’Abbaye and when second in the Nunthorpe due to her ability to do the low weights the filly has carried with her sex and age allowances.

Oisin Orr does much of the work with The Platinum Queen at home and has been aboard for three of her four wins, but he is unable to get down to the 8st 7lb the Middleham Park Racing-owned youngster will be carrying in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

"We love you Hollie!" 👑 Quality celebrations from @MprUpdates yesterday after The Platinum Queen's Group 1 win! @HollieDoyle1 pic.twitter.com/JUtsXNFY6u — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2022

Fahey told Sportinglife.com: “I feel sorry for Oisin as he’s done so much work with The Platinum Queen at home, but he can’t do the weight.

“The owners Middleham Park very much want him to have the ride when he can, but unfortunately that won’t be in America.

“Hollie has done a fine job on her twice before, including when winning the Abbaye, so she knows her well.”