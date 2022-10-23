Hannon rates Persian Force as ‘best chance so far’ of Breeders’ Cup glory

Richard Hannon will take Persian Force to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The Herridge handler has snapped up Frankie Dettori for the mount aboard the July Stakes winner.

Persian Force has been on the go since spreadeagling his field in the Brocklesby at Doncaster in March, placing no less than three times at the highest level this term.

He was last seen finishing runner-up to Blackbeard in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket and the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner is set be in opposition again in America.

🙌 Brocklesby winner Persian Force wins again over at Newbury! pic.twitter.com/BQxulnXRXn — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 14, 2022

“He will have a bit of work and is in great form. He won’t need much and he will soon be on the plane to Kentucky,” said Hannon.

“He ran a belter in the Middle Park until the last half a furlong.

“He has a great attitude and is by the best stallion (Mehmas) we’ve seen for a long time.

“We’ve had mixed results with out juveniles in the States with Osaila the closest we’ve come when she was third in the fillies’ race (in 2014).

“But it looks like Persian Force is our best chance so far, and he’ll be my first and last runner on grass in 2022.”