Mighty Potter set to make fencing debut next month

Dual Grade One-winning hurdler Mighty Potter is set to commence his career over fences at the Ladbrokes Festival at Down Royal next month.

The five-year-old won three of his five hurdles starts last season including the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Champion Novice Hurdle on his most recent appearance at the Punchestown Festival in April.

Following a pleasing racecourse gallop, Mighty Potter is likely to transition to the larger obstacles in a race his trainer Gordon Elliott has won twice in the last three years, with Samcro and Envoi Allen.

Joey Logan, racing manager to owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “Mighty Potter is after getting very strong – we’re very, very happy with him.

Mighty Potter defies a stumble over the last to land a surprise victory in the Champion Novice Hurdle, landing a quick-fire double for Gordon Elliott

“He actually worked on Thursday in Navan and we’re going to start him off in a beginners’ chase in Down Royal early next month.”

Another Caldwell Construction-owned gelding set to switch disciplines this season is Mighty Potter’s stablemate Fil Dor.

The grey won his first three races in Ireland before finding only the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban too strong in Grade One contests at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Logan added: “Fil Dor will run in the next couple of weeks. He’s also got big and strong and we’re looking forward to him running over fences, too.

“Being a four-year-old he’ll get a lot of allowances this year.”

Logan also gave special mention to Punchestown bumper winner Imagine, who bolted up on his sole start in February and is expected to take high rank in the novice hurdling division this term.

He said: “Imagine won a bumper in Punchestown and we’re very excited about him.

“He’s a very smart horse and all his work has been very good. He’s actually one of the horses we’re most looking forward to this season.

“If everything stays fit and healthy, we’re expecting a good season.”