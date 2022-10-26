All eyes on the Gold Cup for Mullins with Galopin Des Champs

Willie Mullins is pinning his Cheltenham Gold Cup hopes on Galopin Des Champs – with no worries about the stamina-sapping trip at Prestbury Park.

Although a Grade One winner over three miles when competing over hurdles, the scopey six-year-old was kept to intermediate distances in his novice chasing campaign, winning his first two fences starts by a combined 31 lengths before falling at the last when set to record an emphatic victory in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He erased the demons of that heartbreaking tumble when securing his second Grade One with an 18-length success in the BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and is now set to be trained with the Festival blue riband in mind as he looks to add to the Martin Pipe victory he secured in 2020.

Bob Olinger wins the Galopin Turners Novices' Chase 😲 Galopin Des Champs falls at the last when cruising towards the win but is ok and back up on his feet soon after#CheltenhamFestival | #ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/CHAhEUSb3D — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 17, 2022

“I hope he’s our Gold Cup horse for the year and he looks the part, he is doing everything right at home,” said Mullins.

“He had one little setback a couple of weeks ago, but he’s back doing everything right again now and that’s just horses they all have setbacks.”

Galopin Des Champs could kick off his campaign at Punchestown in the John Durkan, while his season could also involve following in the footsteps of Closutton’s two-time Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo and competing at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

He continued: “I would like to start him off in the John Durkan, but it’s December 11 this year which is quite near Christmas. I know we all worry about the ground at Leopardstown, but he has run round Leopardstown twice I think and has been fine.

“He’s a nice big horse, I know he doesn’t look it, but that is what I like about horses, I like horses who are tall because it means they are well proportioned and he’s light on his feet.

“I would like to get a run into him early in December then go to Leopardstown at Christmas or Tramore on New Year’s Day.”

On possible concerns about the three-and-a-quarter mile test of the Gold Cup, he added: “I have never had a worry about the trip, I would be worried about Allaho getting it, but Galopin I’ve never worried about that with him, the further he goes the better sort of thing.”