Pennymoor leads Gosden domination of Lingfield feature

Last year’s runner-up Pennymoor led home a one-two for John and Thady Gosden in the Talksport EBF River Eden Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

The Godolphin-owned Frankel filly found only subsequent Group One winner Sea La Rosa too strong in the Listed contest 12 months ago, but finished last of 15 on her return from 12 months off the track at Yarmouth three weeks ago.

That comeback effort clearly blew away a few cobwebs, however, as she proved a different proposition back on the all-weather under James Doyle.

The beautifully-bred Darmoiselle – a daughter of Dubawi out of top-class racemare Dar Re Mi – kicked from the front rounding the home turn, but 7-1 shot Pennymoor mastered her in the final furlong, with a length and a quarter separating the stablemates at the line.

The Gosdens also saddled the fifth-placed 2-1 favourite One Evening.

Of the winner, Doyle said: “Pennymoor was beaten four lengths by a subsequent Group One winner in this race last year, although it was hard to have the confidence coming here after her last run.

“She is a big girl and it probably takes a run to put her on the metal, but we felt that if she reproduced her run from last year, it was probably the best form in the race.

“We had a slightly tricky gate (seven) but she popped out and put herself in a good position. We were able to dictate the race a little bit in second and I was fortunate that I was able to go when I wanted to.”

Sea Of Charm was unplaced for trainer Harry Dunlop, with the filly a final runner for the handler.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve had some lovely days, with Polly Pott especially just recently. It’s a difficult world training racehorses and I’m very lucky to be in the position that I’m going to go and do some other things that I want to do.

“We’ve had some good horses over the years and it’s been great.”

Queen Aminatu displayed an impressive turn of foot to rocket clear of her rivals in the other Listed race on the card – the Talksport EBF Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes.

Second in a Listed event at Ascot at the start of the month, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old went one better in some style – charging home from the final bend to win going away by two and a quarter lengths from Roman Mist.

Fallon said: “Queen Aminatu is a filly that has improved all year. We have held her in high regard and, although she has a few seconds to her name, she has been unlucky plenty of times.

“I should have won on her up at Haydock a couple of months ago, when I was a little frustrated with myself, and I had to make amends today.

“The plan went as we hoped. I had Ryan (Moore, Crystal Caprice) on my inside, James (Doyle, Internationalangel) just in front of me and I thought that if I could get first run on Ryan, it would be hard for him to come around me.

“I had a nice clear run up the home straight and hit the line strong. She is very reserved and looks after herself, which is a good trait for a filly.”