Haggas hails ‘genius’ Lester Piggott as legendary rider’s life is celebrated

William Haggas paid a heartfelt tribute to his father-in-law Lester Piggott at a service to celebrate the life of the legendary jockey on Thursday.

Piggott died aged 86 in Switzerland on May 29 and with a private family funeral held the following month, the service at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea gave figures from both the racing and wider world a chance to remember the titan of the saddle.

Haggas, who is married to Piggott’s daughter Maureen, spoke not only of his prowess in the saddle that saw him count nine Derby winners among his Classic haul and 11 champion jockey titles, but also reflected on a “kind and generous man, devoted to his family and to the horse.”

Haggas said: “This has been the hardest thing to do in my life. How on earth can I, in 15 minutes, sum up the life of a genius? And he (Piggott) was one.

“A kind and generous man, devoted to his family and to the horse. A man whose affinity to the horse was unparalleled, whose skill as a jockey unrivalled and a man still revered in all parts of the world. And he is one of the very few who are invariably better known by just their christian name.

“Lester was 45 when I met him and was not enamoured by the fact his darling eldest daughter was living with someone he had never heard of! It became clear to him, though, that Maureen was not going to give me up that easily and I soon became part of the fabric of life in the Piggott family.

“One of Lester’s great strengths was his discipline. He was heavy by a jockey’s standards, but he trained himself to control his weight and whilst he did eat, he didn’t eat much.

“Above all he loved the horses and always tried to get into their minds. He understood horses and rarely criticised them. If he had a bad ride from one, he would just class it as a silly horse.

“He was an introvert really who was tough, fiercely determined and remarkably brave. Lester’s exploits in the saddle were globally recognised. He won races in 33 different countries outside Great Britain. When you think how difficult travel was in the early days, that is quite a remarkable feat.

“Everyone has a story about him, most of the unrepeatable here, but few knew him really well. For me he was generous to a fault, but would always let someone pay if they offered!”

Haggas also paid tribute to Piggott’s empathy for others, as well as his famed mischievous streak.

“He always found time for those in distress, especially injured jockeys. Maybe a visit or even just a phone call, but he always cared,” he added.

“Of course at his peak he was ruthless and thought nothing of jocking even one of his best friends off, but he earned the respect of everyone and no jockey since his retirement has anything but good things to say about him,

“Obviously he was deaf and was quoted some years ago saying ‘doubtless I have missed a great deal over the years, but most of it wouldn’t have been worth hearing anyway’!

“I’ve always felt that once he got to the level to which he aspired, he treated life as a bit of a game. He was funny, mischievous and loved to take the mickey. He did what he wanted when he wanted and got away with most of it.”

Haggas admitted Piggott’s death had come as a shock as the family had been hoping he would be well enough to leave hospital, but said “in the end he had had enough and he was ready”.

He added: “He had lived a full and exciting life and his love for his family remained until his dying day. The family have received hundreds of letters since Lester left us, all describing him as a genius or a legend, nearly all admitting that we would never see his like again. He was truly unique.

“Thanks for everything Lester and thanks for the memories. There was never anyone quite like you and there never will be. May you rest in peace.”

Piggott’s son Jamie, who is a bloodstock agent, and his TV presenter daughter Tracy also spoke at the ticket-only service.

Godolphin handler and reigning champion Flat trainer Charlie Appleby worked for Piggott and his wife Susan when they set up a training operation in Newmarket and he felt all three family members had delivered fitting tributes.

He said: “It’s a very special day and a fantastic service. The readings by William, Jamie and Tracy were amazing and very heartfelt, but more importantly it was a celebration of his life.

“I was very fortunate to have been involved in Lester’s life to a very small degree working for himself and Susan and I will always say in any sort of interview I’ve given about my past, Lester has always been a part of it for sure.

“It was a celebration of life and what he brought to racing and the general public as well – he was the housewives’ bet. What he achieved when he was at the height of his profession can’t be achieved any more because times have changed.

“Myself and my sister Victoria were both at Eve Lodge and Lester and Susan looked after us very kindly so it’s very fitting to be here and celebrate his life.”

Fellow Newmarket handlers John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute were also in attendance, with the former also remembering Piggott’s fondness for fun.

Gosden said: “I think you only have to see the huge cross section of people that are here – those that loved to back his horses when he was riding, close friends, associates, trainers, owners, breeders and everyone that really knew him.

“I thought Jamie, his son, spoke quite beautifully and William as his son-in-law was totally outstanding, they very much touched on Lester the man because he was highly intelligent, very amusing – he had the driest sense of humour – and thoroughly mischievous.”

Stoute added: “He was the greatest ever and he actually rode me my first winner at Newmarket in 1972 and then he rode quite a lot for me in the 1980s. I had some good experiences with him and it was always interesting.”

Jumps great Nicky Henderson was in the congregation and he recalled Piggott’s Lazarus-like return from retirement to steer Royal Academy to victory in the 1990 Breeders’ Cup Mile.

He said: “It was the most beautiful service. We’re here to honour one of the greatest men there’s ever been in the history of racing – and what a character.

“He was his own man and absolutely unique.

“He was extraordinary, the highs and the lows and the ups and downs – you just never forget it. When he came back and rode that Breeders’ Cup winner on Royal Academy, nobody could have dreamt that.”