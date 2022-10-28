Indefatigable primed for Wetherby hurdle defence

Paul Webber is excited to see Indefatigable defend her crown in Saturday’s bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.

A narrow winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old recorded her first jumping win since when plundering this Grade Two contest a year ago.

Last year Indefatigable warmed up for Wetherby with a maiden Flat win at Pontefract, whereas this year she finished fifth of eight in a conditions race at the same track.

Webber is confident that first competitive outing in six months has left his stable star cherry-ripe for her return to West Yorkshire.

“She’s in good form and enjoyed a nice spin around Pontefract the other day and ran well,” he said.

“She’s come out of that very well, schooled nicely this week and we’re looking forward to seeing her back over three miles, which I think is probably the most important part of it.

“The Pontefract and Wetherby races were a little bit further apart last year, but I think it helps her.

“The important thing is the ground is good for her, rather than winter ground.”

Indefatigable is reopposed by last year’s runner-up Proschema (Dan Skelton) and the fourth-placed Thomas Darby (Olly Murphy), but perhaps her biggest threat is the Philip Hobbs-trained Sporting John.

The Grade One-winning chaser fell and was pulled up at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring of 2021 and last season reverted to the smaller obstacles, with three starts yielding two victories.

The Getaway gelding, who carries the colours of JP McManus, has his sights raised on his first appearance since impressing at Warwick in January.

Frank Berry, the owner’s racing manager, said: “Philip is very happy with him – he couldn’t be happier. He’s done well over the summer and we’re looking forward to seeing him out.

“It’s nice to get him started early and we’re looking forward to the season with him.”

Threeunderthrufive won four times over fences last season for Paul Nicholls but reverts to hurdling for his seasonal bow.

Nicholls told Betfair: “He runs here as a prep race for the Coral Gold Cup in a month’s time.

“He needs a run to sharpen him up and I didn’t want to risk him picking up a penalty for Newbury by winning over fences. But he’s nice and fit, bigger and stronger than last year and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him run very well.”

Oscar Elite from Joe Tizzard’s yard completes the field.

Molly Ollys Wishes bids for back-to-back wins in the Listed bet365 Mares’ Hurdle for the Skelton team.

⭐ Star mare Molly Ollys Wishes kicked at the top of the straight and they didn't see which way she went as the seven-year-old storms to Listed success under @harryskelton89 for @DSkeltonRacing 👏@WetherbyRaces | @bet365 pic.twitter.com/ymfhcRDcif — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 30, 2021

She is taken on by Lucy Wadham’s Martello Sky, Donald McCain’s See The Sea, Stuart Crawford’s Irish challenger Island Mahee and Nina The Terrier from Alan King’s yard.

The latter made a promising start to her campaign when runner-up to subsequent runaway winner Sonigino at Chepstow three weeks ago.

“The form of her second at Chepstow got a good boost after Paul’s (Nicholls) horse bolted up back at Chepstow on Wednesday,” said King.

“She’s better at two and a half miles, but we wanted to target this race and we’ll probably step her up in trip after Saturday.”