29 Oct 2022

Karsavina enters Classic mix after victorious Newmarket debut

29 Oct 2022 3:58 PM

Clive Cox can go into winter quarters dreaming of what might be to come with Karsavina on the back of a taking debut effort at Newmarket.

Sent off at 12-1 for the first division of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes, the Cheveley Park homebred was angled for a run over two furlongs out by Rossa Ryan and made nice progress on the outside before really hitting top gear in the closing stages.

Karsavina was introduced at 40-1 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas by both Paddy Power and William Hill.

Cox said: “She is from a family that we know particularly well as her dam is half-sister to Zonderland and she is a half-sister to Positive who we also trained. They are a family that are generally happy on better ground, so that is testament to her ability today.

“She has been a bit slow maturing and we have taken our time with her. I’m really excited and I could not be more pleased. It was a wonderful way to break her maiden. Rossa gave her an impeccable ride.

“She behaved well today and she has got a bit of scope for next year. She is going to be a nice filly and I’m really excited.

“We will see how the winter goes, but a Guineas trial is a possibility next season and she should get a mile. I’m just thrilled she has taken that first step so pleasingly.”

William Haggas was pleasantly surprised after Orchid Bloom (9-1) took the second division under Cieren Fallon.

Haggas said: “It was a bit of a surprise really given how our two-year-olds have been running recently. It was a surprise that this one has won first time out, so she must be quite useful.

“Like all the others at home, she has been showing OK at home but nothing special. She has won well and I think she has enjoyed the ground.

“She is very kind and a delightful filly to deal with. She will get a mile, she might get beyond that but it is early days.

“We won this with Golden Lyra last year and she is all right as well.”

