Kevin Manning calls time on riding career after Galway victory

Kevin Manning announced his retirement from the saddle after riding Vocal Studies to victory at Galway.

Manning, 55, has ridden throughout most of his illustrious career for legendary trainer Jim Bolger, who is also his father-in-law.

Together the pair have won a huge haul of major races across Ireland, the United Kingdom and France, as well as a Hong Kong Cup with Alexander Goldrun.

Perhaps Manning’s most famous success came in the 2008 Derby at Epsom on New Approach, a horse on whom he also won an Irish Champion Stakes and a Dewhurst. Manning and Bolger won the latter contest a further four times with Teofilo, Intense Focus, Parish Hall and Dawn Approach in a golden spell between 2006 and 2012.

Upon dismounting having won the Corrib Food Products Maiden, Manning said: “I’ve had a great career, I can’t complain, things have gone well and I’ve enjoyed some great days.

“I have been very lucky to ride some very good horses along the way and owe Jim and Jackie (Bolger) everything.

“I was suspended for this weekend, which is the end of the grass season, and I had some good rides today and said to myself it is time to call it quits if one of these wins.”

Manning partnered his first winner, Keynes, in 1983 before being crowned champion apprentice in 1984 and 1987 – the latter being the year he really made a breakthrough thanks to the exploits of Bolger’s Noora Abu, who won seven races including the Ballycorus Stakes.

Manning succeeded Christy Roche as Bolger’s number one in 1993 and rode alongside the likes of Willie Carson, Pat Eddery, Johnny Murtagh, Mick Kinane and Pat Smullen.

His first Group One came in the following year’s National Stakes on Eva Luna but Bolger’s fortunes then went through a bit of a lull until the turn of the decade.

However, his support of Galileo as a stallion saw the glory days return and Manning was there every step of the way.

While Teofilo was denied the chance to back up his champion juvenile season because of injury, the likes of Finsceal Beo, New Approach, Alexander Goldrun, Lush Lashes and his most recent Classic and Royal Ascot winner Poetic Flare in 2021 ensured Manning will be remembered as one of the best of his profession.

“I have been with Jim for a very long time, he has stuck by me through thick and thin and owe him everything. It has been a great career,” added Manning.

“I don’t think it would be right to pick any one winner as being extra special as they are all great memories with all those good winners, but also the smaller ones were special.”