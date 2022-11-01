Search

01 Nov 2022

Kinross in good shape, but draw is ‘pain’ concedes Beckett

Kinross in good shape, but draw is ‘pain’ concedes Beckett

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 3:25 PM

Ralph Beckett was happy with what he saw as Kinross enjoyed a sighter of Keeneland – but conceded a wide draw for his stable star in the Breeders’ Cup Mile is a “pain”.

The tremendously versatile gelding has been in superb form since the summer, taking Group Two titles in the City of York and the Park Stakes before moving on to a Group One double that included the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp and the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

The Breeders’ Cup Mile is next as the five-year-old advances up in trip, a race in which he is currently the second-favourite behind Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games.

After watching the horse work on Tuesday morning, Beckett said: “I’m very happy with the horse, he looks great and he’s travelled well. He jogged a couple of laps of the track and is in pretty good shape.”

A maximum field of 14 will run and Frankie Dettori’s mount has a wide draw in stall 13, with the race also likely to be run on quick ground as conditions are currently described as firm, in stark contrast to the terrain at Longchamp and Paris.

“The draw is a pain, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” Beckett said.

“I’m happy with the ground and he’s won on fast at York. The ground is only relative in relation to the trip.

“It looks a deep race to me. Modern Games is a good horse and Dreamloper a good filly, and that’s before you get to the Americans.

“My horse thrives on racing and we’ve never had to do any fast work with him.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media