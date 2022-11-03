Search

03 Nov 2022

Bayside Boy retired to stand at Ballylinch Stud

Bayside Boy retired to stand at Ballylinch Stud

03 Nov 2022 4:55 PM

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Bayside Boy has been retired to stand at Ballylinch Stud.

Owned in a partnership by his new destination and Teme Valley, the Roger Varian-trained colt was a smart juvenile in 2021, winning the Champagne Stakes and finishing placed in both the Dewhurst and Vertem Futurity Trophy.

Having been drawn wide in the French Guineas he was then scuppered by the heatwave, as his liking for cut in the ground meant he was perhaps not seen at his best at Royal Ascot and Goodwood.

He got his confidence back in a Listed race at Sandown once the rain arrived and showed what he was capable of on Champions Day, beating Modern Games by a length and a quarter.

Varian said: “Bayside Boy was a strong, mature two-year-old who boasted excellent juvenile form. He won impressively on debut and showed he was one of the best two-year-olds of his generation with his win in the Group Two Champagne Stakes before going close in both the Dewhurst and Futurity Trophy.

“He is an exceptionally good-looking colt and was very sound to train. He possesses a lot of natural speed and his turn of foot in the Queen Elizabeth II showed the public what we always saw at home.”

John O’Connor of Ballylinch Stud added: “We are delighted to welcome Bayside Boy back to his birthplace in Ballylinch. He has all the attributes we look for in a stallion prospect, a top-class two-year-old and a Group One-winning miler and an exceptional turn of foot.”

His fee will be announced shortly.

