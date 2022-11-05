Frodon and Frost unstoppable again with Badger Beer celebration

Paul Nicholls won the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton for the 11th time and Bryony Frost the third as Frodon’s class came to fore at Wincanton.

Winner of the Grade One Champion Chase at Down Royal on this day last year, Nicholls had been targeting his evergreen 10-year-old at that valuable prize again.

However, persistent rain in Northern Ireland throughout the week meant Nicholls had a change of heart and kept the popular chaser closer to home, and the local crowd were the beneficiaries.

Winner of the 2020 King George, Frodon and Frost have become one of National Hunt racing’s endearing partnerships, and having been dropped 6lb by the handicapper since he last ran, Nicholls had no qualms about letting him run despite top-weight off 158.

⭐️ PURE CLASS! ⭐️ Frodon runs them ragged to win the 61st Badger Beer Handicap Chase 🍺 He carries 12st to victory! #ITVRacing | @wincantonraces | @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/tqRU6PoCoK — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 5, 2022

El Presente, a former Badger Beer winner, kept him company for the first half of the race but Frodon’s brilliant jumping eventually put him under pressure and he faded away.

In the straight it was Lord Accord who was the only real danger but he got in tight to the last, allowing Frodon to come home two and a half lengths clear as the 9-4 favourite. Cap Du Nord was third.

“When I turned in and he gave me that boot, I thought it would have to be something good to get by me,” said Frost.

“Our start was fantastic. Being on the inside in the Ultima we got in an awful lot of trouble so my main instruction from Paul today was to get a clear run. It was fantastic to do it off that weight.

“Season in, season out Paul brings these horses to be timeless in their careers. He is 10 now (and) with the miles under his belt it is phenomenal how he still performs. It is great to be a part of this team.”

She went on: “I felt the most pressure today as it was a home crowd and with the local hero that he is. I’d say a lot of people have come here to see him so to deliver that win is great.

“Turning in he gave me that boot and I was like ‘here you are boy’ and just to be part of his story, and I think for anybody who knows his name, whether it is fiction or fantasy, he makes you believe in being invincible in whatever you do.

“Every race we have gone into we have batted a little bit above our weight so to come here and be the ones everyone is trying to aim at, for once to prove everybody right is just incredible.

“At home his last piece of work was brilliant and he has been squealing and trying to buck me off. He has been his normal self. There was no worries and you can never have a worry when you are riding him.”

Frodon puts in an exceptional performance to win The Badger Beer Chase @wincantonraces under a brilliant ride from Bryony. Well done to his owner Mr Paul Vogt and to Michelle who looks after and adores him. #46 pic.twitter.com/1nnKpmOMXI — Paul Nicholls OBE (@PFNicholls) November 5, 2022

Nicholls said: “Going down the back the last time I thought they will want to be good to go by him. He gets every bit of the trip now. It was fantastic really. When he is right he is right.

“I had a few doubts whether he was quite as good, but those older horses until you get them on the course you don’t know. He was fit and well and she gave him a great ride.

“We just knew (coming to the last) he was going to do it as he had his ears pricked and he never stops. It is a special day. It is big for the course, the crowds and the owner. There is no more popular winner you will see for a long time. It was fantastic.

“He will go straight to the King George now. It will be a good race and he always goes well there.

“There is no point running him beforehand and we are looking forward to it.”