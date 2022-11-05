Search

05 Nov 2022

Al Dancer victory has thoughts very much with Thomas and Walters

Al Dancer victory has thoughts very much with Thomas and Walters

05 Nov 2022 4:21 PM

Al Dancer was a moving winner of the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree for trainer Sam Thomas and owner Dai Walters.

Thomas and Walters were involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in woodland in Llanelidan, near Ruthin, in north Wales.

While initially it appeared all passengers had escaped serious injury, 77-year-old Walters is now in intensive care.

Thomas had only had one runner since the accident, with Range, part-owned by Walters, finishing second in a Chepstow bumper on Wednesday.

Al Dancer (5-1) was a classy performer in his younger days for Nigel Twiston-Davies, but was in danger of losing his way before joining Thomas.

The grey took to the National fences with aplomb, but had to be brave at the finish as Gesskille came with a late run under Henry Brooke, only to fail by the narrowest of margins.

James Standen, assistant to Thomas said: “Sam is OK and he’s been able to pop in and do evening stables last night and stuff, but he’s pretty banged up to be honest. Our fingers are crossed for Dai, everyone is thinking about him.

“Sarah (Llewellyn, Walters’ daughter) very much wants us to keep going which is what we’ll do and winners like that are what he needs really. All our thoughts are with him and his family and we’re hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.”

On Al Dancer he added: “The fire still burns at home and we’ve been trying to for a bit to unlock the key to him. He obviously likes those fences and he was dropping down (the handicap) and it’s nice that one has fallen his way.”

Winning jockey Charlie Deutsch said: “All my thoughts are with them (the Walters family) and he’s a wonderful horse, he’s getting on now but he’s really taken to those fences. He’s been revitalised by them and Sam has done a great job, so hopefully it’s given everyone a pick me up.

“When he jumped two out I was pretty happy and he was travelling strongly and he just wandered up the straight. I just wanted to get him over the last two and he was hanging a bit right coming to the Elbow, but when the other horse has come to him he’s battled back gamely. He’s a wonderful horse.”

