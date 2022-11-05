Tuesday too good in Filly & Mare, as O’Brien and Moore strike again

Aidan O’Brien’s fine Breeders’ Cup continued as his Oaks heroine Tuesday bounced back to her best to land the Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland.
Despite running with credit in the second half of the season, the daughter of Galileo was without a victory since the Epsom Classic in June and winning rider Ryan Moore employed similar tactics to those utilised to perfection on the Surrey Downs at Keeneland.
Content to bide his time aboard the three-year-old as Chad Brown’s In Italian led the field along, Moore manoeuvred his mount into a winning position swinging for home and was poised to strike at will in the straight.
Tuesday was full of running as she hit the wire, with In Italian picking up the silver medal, while John and Thady Gosden’s pre-race favourite Nashwa had to settle for a fast-finishing fourth having been slowly away and boxed in further back than ideal on the rail for the majority of the contest.
