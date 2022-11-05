Rebel’s Romance just relentless in Breeders’ Cup Turf

Rebel’s Romance continued his winning streak as Charlie Appleby won the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf for the second year in a row to further enhance his stellar record at the end-of-season meeting.

Unbeaten in four heading to Keeneland, the son of Dubawi was one of two in the race for Appleby and had already proved his thirst for international competition with a pair of wins in Germany this season.

In his first visit to America, the one-time Belmont Stakes hope was given plenty of cover as the field embarked on three turns of the Kentucky turf and was posted wide as the field span the far turn and headed for home.

However, he stormed up the stretch once straightened up by James Doyle to put daylight between himself and Aidan O’Brien’s Stone Age, who had been close to the pace throughout and went down valiantly in defeat.

Bill Mott’s mare War Like Goddess fared best of the home contingent in third, with Mishriff a brave and respectable fourth from his outside draw in his final race.