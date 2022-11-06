Search

06 Nov 2022

Weld content with Breeders’ Cup boost for Tahiyra

Weld content with Breeders’ Cup boost for Tahiyra

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 5:25 PM

Dermot Weld was pleased to see Tahiyra’s form further enhanced after watching Meditate roll to a comfortable victory at the Breeders’ Cup meeting.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Meditate was a cosy winner of the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland on Friday night, after chasing home Tahiyra in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September and also filling the runner-up spot in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Weld opted to send Tahiyra, who has won each of her two starts, on a winter break following her two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Meditate but her stock her certainly risen in her absence.

When it was put to him that Tahiyra’s form got a good boost in America, Weld said: “It did indeed, it was a very good performance by her.”

Tahiyra, who is a Siyouni half-sister to Weld’s former star and Breeders’ Cup Turf champion Tarnawa, is wintering at her owner the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud and Weld is anticipating a big 2023 for his new flagbearer.

He said: “She’s a very talented filly and we’ll look forward to the spring. She’s on her winter break, 48 hours after she won we decided she’d go on holiday and have a nice break.

“I think it will stand to her, to have made that hard call immediately after she won the Group One – off on holidays and gone.

“She’s a filly that will grow and develop, she just needs to grow and develop and strengthen a little bit more.

“I saw her the other day over in Gilltown and she looked magnificent.”

Tahiyra is a best-priced 4-1 favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas, with Meditate a general 6-1 shot.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media