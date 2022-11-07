Options open for Dashel Drasher after Aintree win

Dashel Drasher could remain over hurdles if the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 19 comes too quickly following his winning reappearance at Aintree on Saturday.

Reverting to the smaller obstacles, Jeremy Scott’s stable star took full advantage of the early exit of Brewin’upastorm to gamely see off Voix Du Reve over two and a half miles on Merseyside.

Ascot has been a happy hunting ground for Dashel Drasher throughout his career and a return to the Berkshire track in February for the Grade One Ascot Chase, which the nine-year-old won in 2021, remains his main aim this season.

Although having shown he can run to a high level over both hurdles and fences, the Holworthy Farm handler has plenty of options open as he plots Dashel Dasher’s path to that contest.

“It was a good result and a bit unlike him to win first time out,” said Scott. “It was probably helped by Brewin’upastorm departing but I thought he was very tough.

“The first sort of target would be the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot but that might come a bit soon. Otherwise, we might step him up to three miles over hurdles to see how he fares. He has performed to a reasonable level over hurdles so it’s quite nice having that option.

“Ultimately I imagine the main target would be the Grade One chase at Ascot in February (Ascot Chase), it’s just getting our timings right for that really.”