Search

07 Nov 2022

Flightline share sells for $4.6 million

Flightline share sells for $4.6 million

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 8:35 PM

Agent Fred Seitz went to $4.6 million for an undisclosed client to purchase a 2.5 per cent fractional interest in Breeders’ Cup winner Flightline at Keeneland on Monday.

The son of Tapit was retired with a perfect record less than 24 hours after his emphatic triumph on the Kentucky dirt on Saturday.

Trained during his unbeaten six-race career by John Sadler, he will stand at Lane’s End Farm with a fee yet to be decided.

With Flightline fever still ringing around Lexington, Lane’s End – who are one of the world’s premier thoroughbred farms – and Keeneland joined forces to offer a 2.5 per cent fractional share in what is sure to be one of racing’s hottest stallion prospects.

Seitz faced plenty of opposition during the auction, with Coolmore the eventual underbidders.

Flightline is by Tapit and out of the Indian Charlie mare, Feathered. He was bought by West Point Thoroughbreds for $1m in 2019 and raced in a partnership which also included Hronis Racing, Siena Farm, breeder Jane Lyon’s Summer Wind Equine and Woodford Racing.

The $4.6m share puts Flightline’s nominal value at an astonishing $184m.

“He was really excited about this horse and just wanted to make a big splash. He’s dealt with some nice horses in the past but obviously nothing like this horse – I’m not sure any of us have,” Seitz told Catena Media.

“I’d like to be able to tell you what his name is but right now he’d like to stay confidential. Maybe at a later date he’ll tell me to reveal it but right now he asked me not to say who it was.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media