08 Nov 2022

Constitution Hill and Epatante among Fighting Fifth entries

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 5:04 PM

Dual winner Epatante and her hugely exciting stablemate Constitution Hill are among 12 entries for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 26.

Constitution Hill is unbeaten under Rules, running away with all three novice hurdles he contested last season.

After landing the Grade One Tolworth at Sandown by 12 lengths, he was then a superb 22-length victor of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and has not been seen since.

Constitution Hill has been given the option of reappearing in the north east but is expected to make his comeback in the previous weekend’s Ascot Hurdle, leaving Epatante as trainer Nicky Henderson’s likely representative at Gosforth Park.

Epatante won the Fighting Fifth in 2020 and dead-heated last year with Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy, who also holds an entry once more.

Paul Nicholls has put forward Knappers Hill, last seen taking the Grade Two Elite Hurdle at Wincanton by two and a half lengths from Sceau Royal.

The latter horse, a 17-race winning veteran, is entered for Alan King, while Tommy’s Oscar is on the list for Ann Hamilton after his winning seasonal debut over fences at Carlisle last month.

From Ireland there is Dermot McLoughlin’s Santa Rossa and Gordon Elliott’s Pied Piper, who was denied a Grade One win in Aintree’s Juvenile Hurdle last season but has hit his stride already this year – beating his Aintree nemesis, Knight Salute, at Cheltenham and then going on to land the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal.

Betfair’s Barry Orr said of the field: “From a sponsors point of view, it would be fantastic if Constitution Hill were to show up here, but early indications from his trainer suggest that last year’s dead-heater, and two time winner of the race, Epatante, will defend her crown and be the sole Seven Barrows representative.

“Knappers Hill would be a fascinating runner and his Champion Hurdle credentials would be very well tested by the mare.”

David Pipe’s Sizing Pottsie, Alex Hales’ For Pleasure, Tom Lacey’s Glory And Fortune and Iain Jardine’s Voix Du Reve complete the initial field.

