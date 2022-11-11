Search

11 Nov 2022

Long Distance Hurdle plan for ever-popular Paisley Park

Long Distance Hurdle plan for ever-popular Paisley Park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 10:24 AM

Paisley Park will start his season in a familiar contest as he is aimed at Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle at the end of November.

Emma Lavelle’s gelding has become a constant in the upper echelons of the staying hurdle division and has eight graded victories to his name.

The winner of the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, he has also landed two Long Walk Hurdles at Ascot, two Cleeve Hurdles at Cheltenham and a Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The latter race is where he is likely to kick off his season, after which he will tread a familiar path to Ascot and then Cheltenham as his campaign progresses.

After landing the Cleeve Hurdle last season the horse went on to contest the Stayers’ Hurdle and came home third, the same spot he filled in 2020 but on this occasion getting even closer to dual winner Flooring Porter.

That performance demonstrated that his ability is not waning and Lavelle reports him to be as happy as ever in his work.

“He’s doing great, we’re going to go to Newbury for the Long Distance Hurdle,” she said.

“He’s in great form actually, he’s 10 now and at this stage he probably knows the gallops better than us, so we try and swap and change to keep him interested.

“He’s loving life at the minute, he’s very fresh and well.

“We’ll start off at Newbury and see where we go, I assume he’ll go to Newbury, Ascot, Cheltenham for the Cleeve and then Cheltenham for the Stayers’ but he’ll be the one telling us.

“He owes us nothing and we’ll let him tell us what he wants to do.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media